Epic in the last 30 days

From deepening its relationship with Microsoft and Nuance to releasing a new online app gallery, here are seven updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in August:

Epic Systems integrated two-way patient texting into its workflows, which allows hospitals and health systems using its software to offer patients mobile messaging that can send them alerts about appointments, prescriptions and billing.



Epic told Becker's it plans to release a new online app gallery in the coming weeks. The EHR vendor's Showroom website will help "Epic community members more easily find resources and connections," a company spokesperson said.



Epic Systems founder and CEO Judy Faulkner touted new plans for Epic that included providing more training to health system staff on its software systems, connecting millions more patient records to data systems, and using generative AI to reduce provider workload.



Epic Systems and Microsoft expanded their partnership once again and will integrate conversational, ambient and generative AI technologies into Epic's EHR ecosystem.



Epic created the "Partnership and Pals" collaboration program. The program will allow companies to work with Epic to develop deep integration for their products and services.



Epic clients can now run their EHR databases on Microsoft's Azure Large Instances, with New York City-based Mount Sinai becoming the first.



Nate Bubb, technical services division lead at Epic, said the company sees in-person work as its "true North Star" in ensuring its team is helping physicians and nurses do their best work.