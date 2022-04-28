Epic in the headlines: 6 April updates

From integrating cancer tests into its EHR system to a collaboration with the White House, here are six updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in April.

Epic will integrate Guardant Health's cancer tests into its EHR system to provide testing access to more than 250 million patients. The partnership allows clinicians to order cancer tests and access results directly in a patient's EHR.



Epic CEO Judy Faulkner's net worth exceeded $7 billion, a new personal high.



On April 6, South Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network connected three hospitals to Epic's EHR system. Malone, N.Y.-based Alice Hyde Medical Center, Plattsburgh, N.Y.-based Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital and Elizabethtown (N.Y.) Community Hospital went live with the system April 2.



Epic selected Lyniate, a health IT vendor, for its Garden Plot software service, which gives small and independent physician groups access to Epic electronic health records.



Carlisle, Pa.-based Dickinson College announced that Epic CEO Judy Faulkner would receive an honorary doctor of civic engagement degree for her work in business and philanthropy. Ms. Faulkner is set to receive the award May 22.



Epic added three enhancements to its systems to support the White House's effort to increase access to COVD-19 treatments.



