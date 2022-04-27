Cerner, Epic collaborate with White House on COVID-19 therapeutics

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Cerner and Epic will work with the White House as part of an effort to increase access to COVD-19 treatments.
The White House announced in an April 26 press release that it is calling on EHR vendors to incorporate information about oral antivirals directly into their health records interface.
Cerner and Epic reinforced their commitment to connecting clinicians and patients with correct information about COVID-19 treatments and is rolling out enhancements to its systems to support the White House's efforts.
Here are six things to know:
- Cerner will integrate the latest drug therapeutics into its clinical content.
- Cerner will provide caregivers with prescribing suggestions for certain treatments or therapeutics based on appropriateness for the patient and recommendations from the Office of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.
- Cerner will directly include ASPR's COVID-19 Therapeutics Locator site within the caregiver's workflow in Cerner Millennium, enabling clinicians to check a drug's availability and location.
- Epic systems will include the ability for providers to focus pharmacy searches on only those that have recently reported a stock of those treatments back to the HHS.
- Epic will provide warnings for unavailable prescriptions.
- In Epic's MyChart, providers and patients will be able to access educational material on COVID-19 treatment.