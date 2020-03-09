Epic alters employee travel plans, permits some staff to work remotely amid coronavirus concerns

Epic is altering its travel policy and allowing some employees to work virtually in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a March 6 Channel 3000 report.

Some of the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant's hospital and health system clients are currently caring for patients who have contracted COVID-19. Epic client Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, Wash., was the first U.S. facility where the coronavirus was identified, according to the report.

Epic employees often travel for business; the company spent $51 million on U.S.-booked air travel for its employees in 2018, the publication reports. Epic is now making minimal travel changes for its employees who work with healthcare clients across the country.

"The health and safety of our employees and our community is an important priority," an Epic spokesperson told Channel 3000. "We're supporting our staff members worldwide as the situation evolves and making travel adjustments as needed."

Epic is also instructing its staff to follow recommendations such as washing hands regularly. The company's majority of employees are still traveling to support Epic's customers, and all staff headquartered at Epic's Verona-based campus are still working there, the spokesperson said.

No customer timelines have been impacted by the travel adjustments, according to the report.

Nationally, 566 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S., with 22 related deaths as of 9:30 a.m. on March 9.

