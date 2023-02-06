EHR vendor Athenahealth lays off 178 employees

EHR vendor Athenahealth has laid off 178 employees, the Boston Globe reported.

A little more than 100 employees were also "redeployed to higher priority areas of our business," Chair and CEO Bob Segert stated in a companywide email obtained by the news outlet. A spokesperson told the Globe the move represented less than 3 percent of the company's workforce.

"At Athenahealth, we are continuously reviewing and evolving our structure and priorities in line with our growth strategy, macroeconomic conditions, and the evolving needs of our customers and business," the statement said. "While this represents a small percentage of our total employees, it is difficult to say goodbye to any of our people and we are actively working to support all impacted employees."

In the email, Mr. Segert blamed the cuts on waning COVID-19 cases, the lethargic recovery of physician visits, and hiring that outpaced revenue growth, according to the Feb. 2 story.

In November, the Globe reported the company was looking to go public again, less than a year after it was acquired for $17 billion by private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman.