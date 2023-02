Researchers at Durham, N.C.-based Duke University found that EHR data can meaningfully predict autism by age 30 days, according to a study published Feb. 2 in JAMA Network Open.

The researchers found that the EHR tool achieved 45.5 percent sensitivity at age 30 days and 59.8 percent sensitivity at age 360 days.

The tool was trained on data from 45,080 children seen within the Duke University Health System between January 2006 and December 2020.