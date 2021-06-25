CommonWell brings real-time data exchange to 22K hospitals, provider sites

Health data firm Seqster is joining CommonWell Health Alliance to expand data exchange and interoperability to 22,000 hospitals and provider sites.

CommonWell Health Alliance members will be able to share data with the vendor, which will provide clients the ability to compile EHR, DNA, fitness wearable and remote monitoring device data within the network, a June 24 news release said.

The partnership will enable hospitals to have real-time patient-centered data, which will promote faster diagnosis and improve preventive care, the release said.

"Our members are essential to ensuring CommonWell fulfills its mission to enable scalable, trusted and reliable interoperability nationwide," said Paul Wilder, executive director of CommonWell Health Alliance. "We're thrilled to partner with Seqster to empower clinicians, practitioners and individuals, helping to improve care coordination, the patient experience and health outcomes."



CommonWell was founded in 2013 by several IT vendors, including Allscripts, Cerner and Athenahealth. More than 66 million individuals and 15,000 U.S. care provider sites use its vendor-neutral interoperability platform.