Cerner falls behind Epic, Meditech for patient access satisfaction: KLAS 

Epic has secured the highest client satisfaction scores for patient access functionality compared to fellow EHR competitors Meditech and Cerner, according to a Dec. 9 KLAS Research report.

For its Patient Access 2021 report, KLAS analyzed data from healthcare providers about the patient access platforms they use. Each year, the research firm interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT services their organizations use.

KLAS' report examines patient access offerings from Epic, Meditech and Cerner and customers' perceptions of how well the vendors deliver functionalities, including address verification, cost estimates, coverage discovery, eligibility certification, scheduling and prior authorizations.

Here are the overall performance scores for the EHR vendors, based on a 100-point scale:

Epic: 89.5

Meditech: 84.6

Cerner: 70.6

In a Dec. 10 statement shared with Becker's, Cerner affirmed its focus on improving usability, creating actionable data insights and simplifying the billing process. Last year, it launched its Engage and Access patient access offering that aims to provide a more consumer-driven patient access model.

"This report, as well as client feedback heard through other channels, validates why Cerner has made broad swings in our Revenue Cycle strategy," a company spokesperson said. "We are confident that our decisions have put us on a path to advance improvement in our caregivers' experience and performance."