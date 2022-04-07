Cerner appoints 2 new leaders

Cerner welcomed two new senior vice presidents, the EHR vendor said in a statement shared with Becker's on April 7.

Patrick Sargent is joining the company as senior vice president and general manager of Cerner Government Services. Mr. Sargent is the former chief of staff for OptumServe and a retired Army major general who helped lead the Defense Department's Cerner EHR deployment.

Cerner is also promoting Alaa Adel, who leads the company's Middle East division. He will move into a new role as senior vice president and president of Cerner Global. Mr. Adel has worked at Cerner for more than 13 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.