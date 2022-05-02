Allscripts completes sale of hospital business segment

Allscripts completed the sale of the net assets of its business segment for hospitals and large physician practices to N. Harris Computer Corp., a subsidiary of Constellation Software on May 2.

Five things to know:

  1. The Allscripts Hospital and Large Physician Practices business segment includes the following Allscripts products: Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest and dbMotion.

  2. Allscripts made the announcement that it was selling its business segment March 2.
     
  3. The deal does not include Veradigm, Allscripts' payer and life sciences division.
     
  4. The price of the acquisition was not listed.

  5. Constellation Software acquires and manages software businesses.

