Allscripts sells net assets of hospital business segment for $700M

Allscripts is selling the net assets of its business segment for hospitals and large physician practices to N. Harris Computer Corp., a subsidiary of Constellation Software.
Five things to know:
- The business segment includes the following Allscripts products: Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest and dbMotion, according to a March 2 news release.
- The deal's price consideration is up to $700 million, consisting of a $670 million fixed price and a contingent consideration of up to $30 million based on the business' performance during the two years following the deal's closing.
- The agreement does not include Allscripts' payer and life sciences division, Veradigm, which Allscripts will continue to own.
- The deal is expected to close during the second quarter.
- Constellation Software acquires and manages software businesses.