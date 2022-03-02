Allscripts sells net assets of hospital business segment for $700M

Allscripts is selling the net assets of its business segment for hospitals and large physician practices to N. Harris Computer Corp., a subsidiary of Constellation Software.

Five things to know:

  1. The business segment includes the following Allscripts products: Sunrise, Paragon, Allscripts TouchWorks, Allscripts Opal, STAR, HealthQuest and dbMotion, according to a March 2 news release.

  2. The deal's price consideration is up to $700 million, consisting of a $670 million fixed price and a contingent consideration of up to $30 million based on the business' performance during the two years following the deal's closing. 

  3. The agreement does not include Allscripts' payer and life sciences division, Veradigm, which Allscripts will continue to own.

  4. The deal is expected to close during the second quarter.

  5. Constellation Software acquires and manages software businesses.

