Allscripts CEO eyes new life sciences, payer acquisitions

Allscripts will focus on payers and life sciences companies after selling its hospital and large physician practices division, CEO Rick Poulton announced in an earnings call Aug. 4.
Five things to know:
- Allscripts is seeking acquisitions that increase its payer and life sciences work with its Veradigm business.
- Allscripts will use the proceeds from the sale of its hospital and large physician practices division to assist Veradigm with new life sciences and payer acquisitions.
- Allscripts reported $150.9 million in income for 2022’s second quarter, up 6.9 percent from the same quarter in 2021.
- Veradigm contributed $144.6 million in income, up 8.4 percent year-over-year.
- Allscripts posted a $5.4 million working loss for the quarter.