5 recent EHR contracts, go-lives

Below are five organizations that announced plans to implement an EHR or deployed a new EHR since Jan. 7.

Note: The organizations are listed in alphabetical order.

  1. Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital partnered with Renton, Wash.-based Providence to implement Epic's EHR system for the hospital and its network of clinics.

  2. Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is integrating a Cerner EHR using Cerner's CommunityWorks delivery model, a cloud-based deployment of the EHR tailored to meet the needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals.

  3. Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital and Healthcare Center and Midland-based MyMichigan Health joined forces to implement a new Epic EHR system for patients at Helen Newberry.

  4. Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities using its CommunityWorks delivery model.

  5. The Department of Defense launched a new Cerner EHR system across 100 healthcare facilities in Texas.

