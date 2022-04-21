5 key stats on clinicians' EHR burnout

The time clinicians spend on EHR documentation remains a significant factor contributing to burnout and sometimes the desire to leave their position. Here are five key statistics about clinicians' frustrations with EHR tasks, as reported by Becker's.

During the first 15 months of the pandemic, physicians experienced "a small but sustained increase" in EHR messages from patients, according to a study released in October by researchers from Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University. The researchers found that between March 2020 and June 2021, the average messages received per day increased from 45 to 46 for primary care physicians, from 29.3 to 32.0 for medical physicians, and from 16.6 to 23.3 for surgical physicians.



Nearly 33 percent of physicians spend two hours or more completing documentation outside work hours daily, according to KLAS research released in March.



Forty-one percent of physicians agree the time they spend completing documentation is appropriate, whereas 58 percent disagree, according to KLAS research released in March.



Clinicians who are very dissatisfied with their organization's EHR are nearly three times as likely to leave compared to clinicians who are very satisfied with their organization's EHR, according to KLAS research released in April.



The percentage of clinicians who strongly disagree that their organization's ongoing EHR training is sufficient are twice as likely to leave compared to clinicians who strongly agree their training is adequate, according to KLAS research released in April.