4 leadership changes at Oracle Cerner

Here are four recent leadership and executive moves at Oracle Cerner Becker's has covered since July 25:

David Feinberg, MD, former Cerner president and CEO, will become chair of Oracle Health, the new proposed rebrand of Cerner.



Travis Dalton, former chief client and services officer of Cerner will now become Oracle Health's general manager.



Don Johnson, Oracle executive vice president will now oversee Oracle Health engineering.



Donald Trigg, former Cerner president, was named CEO of Vera Whole Health and Castlight Health, now known as Apree Health. During his time as Cerner, Mr. Trigg was responsible for clinical EMR, revenue cycle and provider health network strategies around value-based care.