3 Epic, AI partnerships

Noah Schwartz -

Epic is now offering both voice assistant-based artificial intelligence and generative AI within its EHR offerings.

Here are the three ways Epic is using AI:

  1. The EHR giant integrated Suki, an artificial intelligence-powered voice assistant that can listen to clinical conversations and generate clinical notes, into its EHR offerings. 

  2. Epic is using Microsoft's GPT-4 generative AI tool within its EHR.

  3. Epic partnered with Abridge to embed its generative AI within its clinical workflows. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is adopting the tool.

