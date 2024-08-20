2 Idaho hospitals choose Meditech

Idaho-based critical access hospitals St. Mary's Health in Cottonwood and Clearwater Valley Health in Orofino plan to install to Meditech Expanse across their entire networks.

The hospitals partnered to implement a shared Expanse EHR subscription, which will be installed at the systems' clinics as well. St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley are implementing Meditech as a service to access the company's intelligent platform.

Meditech as a service is designed for rural health organizations without the IT resources and upfront capital for the Expanse EHR. After installation, the hospitals will have a single patient portal across all facilities to better coordinate care and allow patients to complete questionnaires and submit health metrics from home. They are also able to participate in virtual visits and connect with providers online.

St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley wil combine their expertise to roll out evidence-based standards across all facilities with clinical decision support and artificial intelligence capabilities. The health systems will also be able to connect with Coeur d'Alene-based Kootenai Health, a regional health system using another vendor's EHR, with Meditech's Traverse Interoperability solution.