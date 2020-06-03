16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): Seeks an applications analyst

2. West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital (Sulphur, La.): Seeks a clinical analyst

3. Advocate Health Care (Oak Brook, Ill.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. Harris Health System (Houston): Seeks a revenue cycle systems business intelligence analyst

Cerner

1. Broward Health (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Seeks an IT clinical application services manager

2. Antelope Valley Hospital (Lancaster, Calif.): Seeks an IT solution analyst

3. NCH Healthcare System (Naples, Fla.): Seeks an IT patient accounting manager

4. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

Epic

1. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago): Seeks a clinical data analyst

2. Providence (Renton, Wash.): Seeks a web applications analyst

3. Queen's North Hawaii Community Hospital (Honolulu): Seeks a software analyst

4. Nemours Children's Health System (Wilmington, Del.): Seeks an applied clinical genomics analyst

Meditech

1. St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Home (Carroll, Iowa): Seeks a clinical analyst

2. Grand River Health (Rifle, Colo.): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Salinas (Calif.) Valley Memorial Healthcare System: Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

4. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga, Tenn.): Seeks a system analyst

