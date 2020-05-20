16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive Program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to 2018 ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise during the past two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. Springhill Medical Center (Mobile, Ala.): Seeks an IT business and revenue cycle analyst

2. Heritage Valley Health System (Beaver, Pa.): Seeks a financial analyst

3. Mayers Memorial Hospital District (Fall River Mills, Calif.): Seeks an IT systems analyst

4. Harris Health System (Houston): Seeks a business intelligence analyst

Cerner

1. CHOC Children's (Orange, Calif.): Seeks a data intelligence and information systems manager

2. Prisma Health (Columbia, S.C.): Seeks a health information management data integrity analyst

3. Sharp Healthcare (San Diego): Seeks a systems analyst

4. Huntington Hospital (Pasadena, Calif.): Seeks a clinical informatics analyst

Epic

1. Cleveland Clinic: Seeks a systems analyst

2. Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health: Seeks an applications analyst

3. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis): Seeks a health information management analyst

4. Vanderbilt University Medical Center (Nashville, Tenn.): Seeks an application analyst

Meditech

1. Prime Healthcare (Ontario, Calif.): Seeks an application analyst

2. Stamford (Conn.) Hospital: Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego): Seeks a clinical informaticist

4. Good Shepherd Health Care System (Hermiston, Ore.): Seeks a revenue cycle health information systems analyst

