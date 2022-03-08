15 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Epic, Cerner Meditech talent

Listen
Four of the top vendors hospitals and health systems use for their Medicare EHR incentive programs are Allscripts, Epic, Cerner and Meditech, according to ONC data.
Here are 15 hospitals and health systems that have posted job listings seeking EHR and IT talent in the last two weeks.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
Allscripts
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York) is seeking an application specialist.
- Community Memorial Health System (Venutra, Calif.) is seeking an application analyst.
- Providence (Anaheim, Calif. ) is seeking a senior information technology specialist.
Epic
- Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.) is seeking a systems analyst.
- St. Joseph Mercy Health System (Ann Arbor, Mich.) is seeking a revenue cycle analyst.
- University of Utah (Salt Lake) Health is seeking a health plan systems analyst.
- NYU Langone Health (New York) is seeking a revenue cycle systems analyst.
Cerner
- Ascension (Austin, Texas) is seeking a clinical informatics specialist.
- Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa, Fla.) is seeking a systems analyst.
- Stanford (Calif.) Health Care is seeking a business systems analyst.
- Nicklaus Children's Health System (Miami) is seeking a revenue cycle systems analyst.
Meditech
- Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.) is seeking a systems analyst.
- Rady Children's Hospital (San Diego) is seeking a clinical informaticist.
- Appalachian Regional Healthcare (Lexington, Ky.) is seeking a clinical analyst.
- Norman (Okla.) Regional Health System is seeking a system analyst.