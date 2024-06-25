Microsoft's biggest healthcare moves in 2024

From launching an AI consortium with healthcare leaders to its subsidiary Nuance inking more health system partnerships, here are eight of Microsoft's healthcare moves reported by Becker's since March:

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is investing in Microsoft's Nuance Communications as well as a deployment of Microsoft Azure cloud services.



The Microsoft-backed AI consortium, the Trustworthy and Responsible AI Network, expanded its efforts to Europe. This consortium, focused on promoting responsible AI principles in healthcare, has set up a European branch covering four countries.



As part of an initiative from the Biden administration, Microsoft is offering free and low-cost resources to rural hospitals nationwide to help them boost their cyber defenses.



Renton, Wash.-based Providence, Microsoft, and Seattle-based University of Washington developed an open-weight, AI-powered pathology model called Prov-GigaPath.