Community Health Network invests in Microsoft company

Indianapolis-based Community Health Network is investing in Microsoft's Nuance Communications as well as a deployment of Microsoft Azure cloud services.

Under the collaboration, Community Health Network will migrate its IT infrastructure to Microsoft Azure and expand its use of Nuance's DAX Copilot and Dragon Medical One tools. DAX Copilot, integrated within Community's Epic EHR, automates clinical note drafting during patient visits.

This collaboration is a part of Community Health Network's multiyear digital transformation strategy aimed at revolutionizing healthcare delivery, enhancing patient experiences, optimizing costs and improving overall healthcare outcomes, according to a June 25 news release from Nuance.