General Catalyst's busy 2023: 5 takeaways

In 2023, venture capital firm General Catalyst rapidly expanded its healthcare presence by announcing that it was looking to own and operate a health system.
Here are General Catalyst's five biggest 2023 healthcare moves:
- In March, General Catalyst led a $25 million financing round for Maribel Health, a home health company co-founded by the former chief innovation officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.
- In April, General Catalyst led a $10 million financing round for biotech company CTRL Therapeutics; the round saw participation from the investment arm of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.
- In October, the venture firm launched the Health Assurance Transformation Corp., an entity that intends to purchase and operate a health system.
- In October, Marc Harrison, MD, CEO of Health Assurance Transformation Corp., told Becker's that they are searching for a health system in the $1 billion to $3 billion range.
- In November, General Catalyst joined in with the innovation arm of Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health to launch Layer Health, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to organize healthcare data.