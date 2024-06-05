Apple's pay for 9 health tech jobs

Apple continues to aggressively hire for healthcare jobs focused on enhancing the health features of its devices.
Here are nine healthcare-related jobs Apple is hiring for:
- Software engineering manager, health (Sunnyvale, Calif.): Will develop new health software features for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. Salary range: $210,900 to $316,900.
- Senior machine learning engineer, health (Cupertino, Calif.): Will use artificial intelligence to make health and wellness-driven products. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Health study scientist (San Diego): Will drive early-stage investigations and large-scale research projects to develop new health technologies. Salary range: $125,800 to $229,400.
- Health systems data quality engineer (Cupertino): Will enable health algorithms research. Salary range: $132,300 to $241,500.
- iOS application developer, health software (San Diego): Will lead health features by expanding the capabilities of iOS and watchOS. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Software engineer, health AI (Seattle): Will develop new on-device experiences and technologies aimed at improving customers' health. Salary range: $131,500 to $243,300.
- Motion health algorithm scientist (San Diego): Will work on motion health technologies. Salary range: $131,500 and $243,300.
- Health software development engineer in test (Sunnyvale): Will test health-related projects on both iOS and WatchOS. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.
- Multimodal machine learning engineer, health sensing evaluation (Cupertino): Will evaluate multimodal and generative models for real-world health and wellbeing applications. Salary range: $138,900 to $256,500.