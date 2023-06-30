Amazon's 9 biggest healthcare moves in 2023

From completing its $3.9 billion acquisition of One Medical to delaying the rollout of its virtual care service after two lawmakers questioned its HIPAA privacy practices, here are nine of Amazon's biggest healthcare moves in 2023:

Amazon reportedly delayed the rollout of its virtual care service, Amazon Clinic, after lawmakers expressed concerns about its privacy practices.



Amazon debuted a $100 million generative artificial intelligence center June 22 to help customers harness the new technology, with offerings for healthcare and life sciences customers.



Amazon's RxPass subscription medication service expanded to Pennsylvania, making the service available in 44 states.



Amazon launched new capabilities for its multiomics platform, which is already being used by hospitals such as New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Amazon said it will be shutting down Halo, its health and fitness device line, starting July 31.