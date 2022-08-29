5 recent hospital and health system partnerships with Big Tech

Big Tech companies including Amazon, Google and Microsoft been making headway in the healthcare industry through partnerships with hospitals and health systems.

Here are five recent collaborations reported by Becker's:

1. Healthcare organizations are choosing Microsoft for the cloud because of its stability, its advancement in recent years and their familiarity with the company, according to an Aug. 25 KLAS Research report.

2. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is collaborating with Google on artificial intelligence initiatives and with Google Health, a unit that partners with healthcare organizations to conduct research and develop new care solutions, according to an Aug. 8 MIT Sloan Management Review article.

3. Pittsburgh-based UPMC joined forces July 20 with Microsoft to modernize and expand its data analytics platform.

4. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health selected Google as its preferred cloud provider July 13 to expand its digital and AI capabilities.

5. Amazon launched an FDA-approved clinical trial in June for its cancer vaccines in partnership with Seattle-based Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center.