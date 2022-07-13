Northwell Health opts for Google Cloud

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has selected Google as its preferred cloud provider to expand its digital and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The health system, the state's largest, said the collaboration will allow it to provide more efficient, equitable care. Through AI and machine learning, the enhancements will include predictive clinical insights, digital scheduling, automated payer interactions and intelligent visit summaries.

"Digital transformation is critical to our long-term goals of further advancing clinical excellence in our health system," Northwell Health President and CEO Michael Dowling said in a July 13 news release from the two companies. "This partnership will help us deliver personalized experiences by safely and privately harnessing customers' data to enhance care, well-being and equity in care for our patients."

The companies say data privacy and cybersecurity will be front and center throughout the cloud migration and will be bolstered by the meshing of Google Cloud's infrastructure and Northwell Health's layers of privacy and security controls.

"People want the same kind of seamless experiences and access to their healthcare that they have in other areas of their life, and healthcare providers need to meet these demands while also running the organization more efficiently," stated Joe Miles, managing director of global healthcare and life sciences solutions for Google Cloud. "Northwell Health is taking the lead on innovation and interoperability to transform health and wellness for millions of New Yorkers."