5 recent health moves from Uber

Rideshare company Uber has been making moves to disrupt the healthcare space in recent months, most notably the appointment of its first chief medical officer. Here are five healthcare moves the company has made in the past four months:

Uber Health hired its first chief medical officer Jan. 25. In this role, Michael Cantor, MD, will be tasked with using his clinical expertise to help ensure access to care for vulnerable populations.



Uber Health and CVS Health partnered Jan. 19 to launch a health equity initiative that provides free rides to people seeking medical care in communities of need. The collaboration is part of CVS' new Health Zones initiative, which aims to advance health equity and address social determinants of health in high-risk communities through local investments.



At the Dec. 2 Forbes healthcare summit, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the company is strengthening its connections with healthcare providers and organizations that work with drugstores on prescription delivery.



Uber on Nov. 29 partnered with Hims & Hers, a personalized medicine-focused telehealth startup. The partnership allows customers to order Hims & Hers products, including sexual wellness items such as condoms and personal care products including sleep gummies, through the UberEats app.



Uber Health partnered Oct. 18 with Papa, an organization that provides older adults with companions and healthcare assistance, to transport older adults to medical appointments, errands and community events. The partnership seeks to combat the health effects of social isolation on older adults.