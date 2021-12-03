Uber CEO wants to bring on-demand services to healthcare

Uber plans to continue pursuing partnerships with players in healthcare to deliver its on-demand model of services, CEO Khosrowshahi told attendees of the Forbes healthcare summit Dec. 2.

The ride-hailing company has been strengthening its connections with healthcare providers and organizations that work with drugstores on prescription delivery, according to Forbes.

"Essentially, our mission is to help people go anywhere and get anything. We can help people and systems essentially architect themselves so patients can go to get help," Mr. Khosrowshahi said.

Uber is looking for ways to make its platform HIPAA secure to ensure patient privacy. It has also partnered with ScriptDrop to offer prescription delivery services and recently announced a partnership with telehealth platform Hims & Hers.

"I do think that consumer expectations of everything on demand in general are changing, and the expectations of healthcare providers are changing as well," said Mr. Khosrowshahi.