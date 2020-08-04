Top 4 US digital health hubs

The U.S. recorded 241 digital health deals during the second quarter of 2020, with the majority of business occurring in four main metro areas, according to a recent CB Insights' report.

Global digital health equity funding increased by 22 percent to reach $5.8 billion in the second quarter with a total of 441 deals.

Here, according to CB Insights' State of Healthcare Q2'20 report, are the top four metro areas in the U.S. that secured the most digital health deals during the second quarter.

1. New York Metro: 47

2. Silicon Valley (California): 23

3. Boston Metro: 20

4. Los Angeles Metro: 7

