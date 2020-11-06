Texas A&M University develops self-driving van for telehealth visits

A team of College Station-based Texas A&M University researchers is building an autonomous van equipped with telehealth technologies to help deliver care to patients lacking transportation options, according to local CBS affiliate KBTX.

The driverless van features tech for monitoring blood pressure and other vital signs as well as measuring the patient's height and weight. Once in the van, the patient can videoconference with the physician for the appointment and send their vitals data to help support their overall care plan.

The service, dubbed Endeavride, is designed to accommodate people who lack access to transportation or healthcare. Nolanville, Texas, will be the first city in the U.S. to test out the technology, which Texas A&M said it hopes to deploy statewide in the near future, according to the Nov. 5 report.

