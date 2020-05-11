Mount Sinai, Google Nest partner for COVID-19 patient monitoring

New York City-based Mount Sinai has partnered with Google Nest to install video and audio technologies for monitoring critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Four things to know:

1. The nurses working with COVID-19 patients are now using more than 100 Nest cameras at hospitals systemwide to monitor and communicate with patients. The Nest cameras allow healthcare workers to livestream feed from the inpatient units and communicate directly with patients.

2. Mount Sinai piloted the console in hospitals in April when the virus reached its peak in New York City and found that the technology cut down the number of times care providers needed to enter patient rooms, which conserves personal protective equipment and made care more efficient.

3. The Google Nest team worked with Mount Sinai's team on nights and weekends to develop the technology.

4. Last week, Mount Sinai reported it has partnered with London-based Babylon Health to use its artificial intelligence-powered app for digital health. The capabilities through the app include a symptom checker, live chat with Babylon staff and access to virtual physician consultations.

