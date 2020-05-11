Mass General Brigham: 12 most impactful technologies, innovations in the next 18 months

Boston-based Mass General Brigham named 12 technologies and innovations that will have the most significant effect on healthcare through the end of 2021 based on interviews with Harvard faculty.



Here is a brief description of the 12 innovations:



1. Tools that map the spread of COVID-19 that will incorporate artificial intelligence and data analytics to really understand how the virus spreads globally.



2. Technologies to reduce health disparities and improve outcomes.



3. Technology platforms designed to digitally manage chronic conditions, including heart disease and diabetes.



4. Innovative approaches and technology to reduce infections among total joint replacement procedures.



5. Treatments and technologies to protect eyes and ears from age-related decline.



6. Gene therapy to treat patients with rare diseases and conditions.



7. New therapies for managing sickle cell disease.



8. Innovative methods to extend the time transplant organs can be stored outside the body.



9. A disease-modifying therapy for Alzheimer's disease.



10. Advanced tools for high-resolution cell visualization.



11. Video game technology to help stroke patients regain functions and improve patient motivation and compliance.



12. Tools to make the prior authorization process more efficient.



