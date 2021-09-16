Mayo Clinic expands virtual hospital-at-home program to Arizona hospitals  

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic this week rolled out its virtual hospital-at-home program to patients at its Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz.-based hospitals, according to a Sept. 15 news release.

Mayo Clinic launched its hospital-at-home model, dubbed advanced care at home, in July 2020 across its facilities in Eau Claire, Wis., and Jacksonville, Fla. The health system's Center for Digital Health operates the program, which offers patients who otherwise would have required hospitalization the opportunity to receive care virtually from home.

The advanced care at home model is part of the Mayo Clinic Platform, which the health system established in 2019 to use artificial intelligence, connected devices and other emerging technologies. To help power the hospital-at-home program, Mayo Clinic partnered with Boston-based tech services company Medically Home.

Mayo Clinic physicians manage the advanced care at home program, which provides 18 services, both virtually and in-person, including nursing, medications, infusions, laboratory, imaging and rehabilitation from nurses, paramedics and support team members.

In May, Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente inked a joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group to expand access to the company's virtual and in-person care model.