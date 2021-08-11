JPMorgan's healthcare venture eyes investments in telehealth, data analytics 

With $250 million to invest, JPMorgan's new healthcare company Morgan Health is zeroing in on areas including data analytics and virtual care as healthcare disruption initiatives, Politico reported Aug. 11.

In a recent interview with the publication, Morgan Health CEO Dan Mendelson said the company, which launched in May as a continuation of Haven, is gearing up to further invest in digital healthcare following its first investment earlier this month.

In addition to the $50 million invested in Seattle-based primary care startup Vera Whole Health, Morgan Health is working with its in-house insurance operation to pinpoint other potential partnerships. Mr. Mendelson told Politico the company is focused on growth in data analytics and virtual engagement to support the primary care experience.

"From a technology side, we are going to be deploying technology to do televisits. We’re going to be using analytics to ensure that individuals are getting the care they need," he said. "We're very focused on making sure that people who need preventive care are getting it, that everyone has a wellness visit. And that people who are supposed to be on cholesterol medicine are actually complying with it, or in communication with their physician. All these things are facilitated by digital interaction."

Haven, the joint venture among Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, disbanded in January.