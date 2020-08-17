Johns Hopkins digital health startup selected for pilot to help clinicians prevent COVID-19 burnout

Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital's emergency department has selected Rose, a digital mental health platform from Johns Hopkins University, to support the mental health of clinicians treating COVID-19 patients.

Through the pilot program, announced Aug. 17, Brigham and Women's Hospital emergency healthcare clinicians will have access to Rose, which collects data from users through questionnaires and journal entries to monitor their well-being levels and identify changes in real time. The platform is based on clinical trials and research by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins.

Rose uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing technologies to identify early warning signs of various mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and trauma. Using the platform, clinicians will also get access to more than 1,000 articles and video resources based on their history, behavior and app inputs.

Brigham and Women's Hospital chose Rose from more than 80 submissions for the pilot program. The platform aims to address factors that lead to burnout before it occurs among healthcare professionals, according to John Shivdat, MD, chairman and adviser for Rose and medical director of HCA Coliseum Health System in Macon, Ga.

"Rather than fragmented tools and programs aiming to 'treat burnout,' we need to better identify and tackle systemwide factors that lead to burnout, while promoting a healthy workplace for our healthcare workers," Dr. Shivdat said. "Rose is tailor-made to address this challenge – proactively identifying individuals who are at greater risk of burnout and customizing interventions and content to their unique needs, while providing mental health professionals with the data and insights necessary to deliver personalized content more efficiently and effectively."

