Intuitive launches $100M VC fund: 4 details

Intuitive, a company focused on robotic-assisted surgical technology, launched a venture capital fund Oct. 27 to invest in digital health companies.



Four details:



1. Intuitive Ventures' inaugural fund is $100 million and will invest in companies focused on digital tools, precision diagnostics, focal therapeutics and platform technologies.



2. The fund aims to support early stage companies related to minimally invasive care. The fund will provide resources and guidance for portfolio companies.



3. Julian Nikolchev will lead the fund as president of Intuitive Ventures. He has more than 30 years of experience developing and commercializing therapeutic medical devices and will continue to serve as senior vice president of corporate development and strategy at Intuitive Surgical.



4. Oliver Keown, MD, co-founded the fund and will be a director at Intuitive Ventures. He has previous experience as an investor at GE Ventures.



