How Mayo Clinic, Northwell & Kaiser Permanente are spending innovation dollars

Here are three investments that health systems recently made in digital health startups and internal innovation efforts.
- Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic led an $8.2 million funding round for TripleBlind, a digital privacy and data sharing platform.
- New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health awarded $1.3 million to four innovation projects spearheaded by employees as part of the health system's 2021 Innovation Challenge.
- Mayo Clinic and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente announced their joint strategic investment in Medically Home Group, a Boston-based tech services company that powers hospital-at-home programs.