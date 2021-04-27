Mayo Clinic partners with private data sharing startup

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic led an $8.2 million funding round for TripleBlind, a digital privacy and data sharing platform, according to an April 27 news release.

Mayo Clinic is working with TripleBlind on data analysis and algorithm training to increase interoperability of encrypted algorithms used for private data.

The health system is using TripleBlind's application programming interface for the research; the company does not have access to any Mayo Clinic data.

"TripleBlind's API-driven virtual exchange solution accelerates how organizations develop, test and deploy AI solutions in healthcare, and leverage third party data amidst heavily regulated privacy concerns," TrupleBlind co-founder and CEO Riddhiman Das said in the news release.

