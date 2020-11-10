Health tech startup Eko gets $65M to expand cardiac monitoring AI tools

Eko, a San Francisco-based startup developing artificial intelligence for heart disease screening, telehealth and remote patient monitoring, closed a $65 million Series C funding round, according to a Nov. 9 Wall Street Journal report.

In January, the FDA approved two Eko algorithms used with its digital stethoscopes to detect heart murmurs and atrial fibrillation. Eko DUO stethoscopes equipped with the two algorithms and a single-lead ECG have been found in clinical studies to identify AFib with 99 percent sensitivity and 97 percent specificity, and heart murmurs with 87 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity.

With the new financing, Eko plans to expand its product reach and invest in clinical trials to show the impact its tech has on healthcare costs and patient outcomes. The company also plans to explore its products' applications in asthma, pneumonia and chronic-obstructive pulmonary disease, Eko CEO Connor Landgraf told the publication.

Highland Capital Partners led the financing round, which also included participation from 3M and Artis Ventures.

More articles on digital transformation:

Cigna, Humana lead $37.5M funding round for digital health triage company

Boston Children's launches $65M privately funded biopharmaceutical innovation project

Black digital health company leaders receive significantly less funding than white, Asian counterparts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.