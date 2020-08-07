Children's National Hospital, U of Maryland create $250K challenge for pediatric pandemic innovations

Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and University of Maryland in College Park teamed up in July to host a virtual competition focused on developing new technology for pediatric care during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Aug. 6 WJLA report.

Children's National and the university awarded $250,000 in grants from the FDA to eight organizations for their medical technology innovations. One of the winners will also be selected at a later date to receive a one-year residency at Johnson & Johnson Innovation's JLABS, which is located on Children's National's Research and Innovation Campus and set to open in January 2021.

Here are the eight winners of the competition and what they will use the award for:

1. Bloom Standard received $20,000 for its wearable, artificial intelligence powered ultrasound for infant cardiac and pulmonary screenings.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received $20,000 to develop a transparent and reusable facemask that shows facial expressions.

3. Hopscotch received $20,000 for its "gamified" cognitive behavioral therapy computer exercises to boost children engagement with treatment programs.

4. Medipines received $50,000 for its monitor device that captures respiratory parameters analyzed from a person's breathing sample.

5. OtoPhoto received $20,000 for its smart otoscope that helps diagnose ear infections during telehealth visits.

6. TGV-Dx received $50,000 for its phenotype-based test system for rapid selection of effective antibiotic regimens.

7. Vitls received $50,000 for its remote patient monitoring wearable platform.

8. X-Biomedical received $20,000 for its portable smart intensive care unit ventilator for pediatric and adult patients.

