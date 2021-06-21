9 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are nine recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. UMass Memorial Health tapped Current Health's remote care management platform to serve as the foundation of its hospital-at-home program.

2. Boston Children's Hospital, Google and Ariadne Labs launched a new interactive, data-driven vaccine equity planning tool June 9 to help officials locate "vaccine deserts," or places with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines.

3. Health information management company Ciox Health and real-world health data company Datavant signed a $7 billion merger agreement June 9.

4. The State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse completed a yearlong project to test the use of drones in making medical deliveries. SUNY partnered with drone services company DroneUp and the Nuair Alliance, a nonprofit organization that tests unmanned aircraft systems, to pilot the technology.

5. With a $5 million grant from the Gates Foundation, Caption Health is building artificial intelligence-guided software to take precise, real-time photos of the heart.

6. Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Cerner are launching a digital health innovation accelerator as part of the organizations' pediatric health IT institute.

7. Remote care monitoring platform Current Health is the latest organization to join Moving Health Home, a healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension.

8. Walmart used the Vaccination Credential Initiative's SMART Health Cards standard to develop a free digital wallet that people can use to store and share their health information, starting with the COVID-19 vaccine record.

9. The Department of Veterans Affairs selected AT&T to modernize its data communications platforms to support digital capabilities across the VA's 1,255 healthcare facilities.