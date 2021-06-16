Remote care platform joins hospital-at-home initiative backed by Amazon, Intermountain, Ascension 

Remote care monitoring platform Current Health is the latest organization to join Moving Health Home, a healthcare coalition founded by Amazon Care, Intermountain and Ascension, Current Health said June 15.

Amazon Care, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and St. Louis-based Ascension partnered in March to launch the coalition to support and update healthcare policy to designate the home as a site of clinical service.

Current Health pulls data from hundreds of remote monitoring devices, along with patient-reported data and EHR data, to pinpoint and predict onset and progression of diseases. A physician-led virtual command center manages the platform, which can also connect to various in-home healthcare devices and services.

Current Health joins additional Moving Health Home coalition members, including UPMC, Advocate Aurora Health, Amwell and Contessa Health.