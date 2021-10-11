5G technology expanding past smartphones to hospitals: 5 details

Listen
5G networks have the capability to enhance everything connected to the internet, from remote heart surgeries to cutting the cord of traditional internet routers, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 11.
Five details:
- 5G technology is commonly touted in improving the speed of smartphones. Now, 5G can be used by any device, including hospital equipment. Hospitals can use 5G to wirelessly connect to the internet and exchange data with the cloud. The ultraquick speeds would allow for hospitals and technology to embrace new capabilities, the Journal reported.
- Anthem joined Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare's Innovation Hub in August to create digital health solutions enabled with 5G technology.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs, which runs the largest U.S. health system, has begun rolling out 5G across hospitals. VA hospitals in Seattle and Miami are already testing out 5G technologies.
- Cristiano Amon, the CEO of Qualcomm, told the Journal the "goal of 5G … is going to be to ensure that everything is connected to the cloud 100 percent of the time," the Journal reported.
- Widespread use of 5G will take several years to implement, according to the report. To roll out 5G across hospitals, the network coverage will have to expand and developers will need to create new products.