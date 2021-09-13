5 hospitals, health systems piloting digital transformation programs 

Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. are pushing forward digital transformation efforts by creating new tools and launching innovative programs.

Here are the organizations that announced pilots of innovation programs or expansions to existing programs in August, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Reno, Nev.-based Renown Health opened a new "care traffic control center," which will use new technologies to coordinate patient care transfers, telehealth and home-based care from a single location.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health established a founding partnership with Cadence, a remote care-monitoring company that launched Aug. 5 with $41 million in funding. Under the partnership, LifePoint will deploy Cadence's remote care management platform for patients with chronic conditions.

3. Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City is building on its hospital-at-home program with new services for patients with COVID-19 and other acute and chronic clinical conditions.

4. Boston-based Harvard Medical School launched a precision medicine program via a collaboration with Clalit Research Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel. The program gives researchers access to real-life data from millions of patients so they can analyze the information in aggregate and better discover precision medicine insights.

5. Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Medical Center will serve as the first U.S. test site for a new drone-powered delivery network of healthcare resources, including medicine, lab samples and vaccines.