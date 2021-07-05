4 updates on vaccine passports in the US

Listen
The U.S. has not widely adopted digital verification of vaccination against COVID-19, often referred to as "vaccine passports," although the use of such tools has sparked a debate about health privacy.
Below are four key details about the use of vaccine passports in the U.S., according to a report published July 1 in MIT Technology Review.
- Most states have addressed their use or non-use of vaccine passports in some way. These announcements usually come from a governor, lawmaker or public health official.
- Among states that have banned vaccine passports, some have banned their use only in facilities or agencies that are tied to the state government. Other states banned vaccine passport use altogether.
- Four states are actively using vaccine passports: California, Hawaii, Louisiana and New York.
- Nineteen states have banned vaccine passports to some degree: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Wyoming.