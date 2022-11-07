Virginia Hospital Association launches campaign to address staffing shortages

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has launched an online website that aims to attract healthcare talent to the state of Virginia.

The website, On Board Virginia, features an interactive job board, information about Virginia hospitals, and educational healthcare programs and incentives for individuals training to become healthcare professionals, according to an Oct. 31 press release from the association.

The aim of the website and promotional campaigns is to reach healthcare professionals and encourage them to come to Virginia in order to boost retention and workforce development in a time of shortage for the healthcare industry.