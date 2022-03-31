Providence, Swedish unveil unified brand in Washington

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and Seattle-based Swedish Health Services are rolling out a unified brand for their chain or healthcare organizations in western Washington.

The new brand — Providence Swedish — comes as Providence and Swedish celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their affiliation, according to a March 31 news release.

"Looking ahead, we will work even more closely to transform healthcare across the Puget Sound. Unifying under a shared brand is one step in that journey," Guy Hudson, MD, Providence's president of strategy and operations for Puget Sound and CEO of Swedish Health Services, said in the release. "Our unified brand will help us further improve access and ease the way of those we serve by clearly identifying which providers and locations are part of our family of organizations."

The new brand will apply to Providence Swedish hospitals in Lewis, Thurston, King and Snohomish counties.

Providence Swedish is the largest health system in western Washington. It has eight hospitals, 244 clinics, more than 2,200 providers, 97,000 annual hospital admissions and 1.2 million patients served.