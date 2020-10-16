OU Health undergoes rebrand, retools website to give patients better access

Oklahoma City-based OU Health rebranded itself and launched a new comprehensive website, the health system announced Oct. 15.

The health system's transformative initiative consolidated all components of former OU Medicine and OU Health Sciences Center into one online home. Its new brand promise states "The Future of Health is Here."

The website will include new features such as the Oklahoma Health Hub blog, physician biographies and a calendar that informs patients about upcoming events.

"An organization's website is a digital front door and is the penultimate in 'access' to services from the marketer's perspective," Jennifer Schultz, the health system's senior vice president of marketing and communications, said in a news release. "If a consumer needs a service and cannot access the information online, they will go elsewhere."

