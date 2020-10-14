4 key considerations for healthcare marketers launching email campaigns

Many Americans check their email multiple times a day, so email campaigns are a common tactic healthcare marketers employ to disseminate messages about their organizations.

MarketingWeek shared four tips to ensure healthcare marketers are successfully reaching patients with their email campaigns:

Understand your audience's schedules so you can send out emails at a time when they're most likely to engage.



Ensure all emails are typo-free, responsive to mobile users and rendering well on all inbox providers.



Check if your audience is getting the email in their inbox as opposed to their spam folder.



Utilize A/B testing, which shows two versions of the same web page to different segments of users at the same time to see which garners more engagement, and multivariate testing, which measures how effectively each design can accomplish engagement goals.

